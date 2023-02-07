Megri Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.