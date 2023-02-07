English
    Megri Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megri Soft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Megri Soft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.440.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.440.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.070.06
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.230.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.130.10
    Other Income0.060.060.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.190.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.190.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.160.190.17
    Tax0.040.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.140.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.140.13
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.450.41
    Diluted EPS0.380.450.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.450.41
    Diluted EPS0.380.450.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
