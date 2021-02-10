Megri Soft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 1.09% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Megri Soft shares closed at 25.20 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)