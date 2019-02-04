Megri Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 62.67% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 591.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Megri Soft shares closed at 12.15 on October 11, 2018 (BSE)