Megri Soft Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2021 up 14.44% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 up 38.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2020.

Megri Soft shares closed at 187.00 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 573.87% returns over the last 6 months