Megri Soft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Megri Soft shares closed at 121.60 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and 426.41% over the last 12 months.