Megri Soft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 56.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 56.6% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 47.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Megri Soft shares closed at 98.45 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 310.21% returns over the last 6 months