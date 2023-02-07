Megri Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 16.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.