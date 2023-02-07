Megri Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 16.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Megri Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Read More

Megri Soft shares closed at 117.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -21.98% over the last 12 months.