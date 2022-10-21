 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Organi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.19 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 655.19 crore in September 2022 up 20.07% from Rs. 545.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 64.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.67 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 92.73 crore in September 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 118.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 655.19 783.08 545.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 655.19 783.08 545.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 460.01 474.70 381.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.12 3.85 1.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.76 -40.05 -72.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.31 39.40 29.26
Depreciation 16.07 15.83 14.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.69 171.05 127.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.75 118.28 63.17
Other Income 25.85 37.54 14.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.60 155.82 78.15
Interest -2.84 9.34 -3.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.44 146.49 81.68
Exceptional Items -- -- 6.11
P/L Before Tax 97.44 146.49 87.79
Tax 24.01 32.54 22.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.43 113.95 64.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.43 113.95 64.91
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 4.48 2.55
Diluted EPS 2.89 4.48 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 4.48 2.55
Diluted EPS 2.89 4.48 2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
