Meghmani Organi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.19 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.19 crore in September 2022 up 20.07% from Rs. 545.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 64.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.67 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 92.73 crore in September 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 118.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.