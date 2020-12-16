Meghmani Organi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 425.50 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.50 crore in September 2020 up 9.04% from Rs. 390.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.75 crore in September 2020 up 6.58% from Rs. 61.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.46 crore in September 2020 up 33.5% from Rs. 76.75 crore in September 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2019.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 81.70 on December 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 64.55% over the last 12 months.