MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Meghmani Organi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 425.50 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

December 16, 2020 / 08:45 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.50 crore in September 2020 up 9.04% from Rs. 390.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.75 crore in September 2020 up 6.58% from Rs. 61.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.46 crore in September 2020 up 33.5% from Rs. 76.75 crore in September 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2019.

Close

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 81.70 on December 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 64.55% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations425.50294.79390.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations425.50294.79390.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials246.51154.59247.78
Purchase of Traded Goods4.941.3915.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.187.90-36.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.3521.1622.29
Depreciation12.2712.3511.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.6254.5980.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0042.8149.14
Other Income1.191.8615.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.1944.6764.84
Interest1.776.214.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.4238.4660.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax88.4238.4660.15
Tax22.679.76-1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.7528.7161.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.7528.7161.69
Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.591.132.43
Diluted EPS2.591.132.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.591.132.43
Diluted EPS2.591.132.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Dec 16, 2020 08:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.