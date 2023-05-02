 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Organi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore in March 2023 down 30.58% from Rs. 813.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 106.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.57% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.

Meghmani Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 564.63 553.84 813.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 564.63 553.84 813.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.85 322.05 477.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.73 2.34 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 65.34 25.98 0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.79 25.18 31.18
Depreciation 20.37 15.83 15.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.26 116.90 165.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.29 45.55 121.64
Other Income 8.59 23.98 26.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.88 69.53 148.24
Interest 14.58 43.33 6.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.31 26.20 141.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.31 26.20 141.49
Tax 12.23 8.28 34.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.08 17.93 106.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.08 17.93 106.98
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 0.70 4.21
Diluted EPS 1.77 0.70 4.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 0.70 4.21
Diluted EPS 1.77 0.70 4.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited