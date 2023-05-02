Meghmani Organi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore in March 2023 down 30.58% from Rs. 813.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 106.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.57% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.