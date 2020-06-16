Meghmani Organi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 404.94 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.94 crore in March 2020 up 7.37% from Rs. 377.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.52 crore in March 2020 up 124.07% from Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.47 crore in March 2020 up 35.66% from Rs. 77.01 crore in March 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2019.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 50.55 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.