Meghmani Organi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 377.13 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.13 crore in March 2019 up 34.59% from Rs. 280.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019 up 154.22% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.01 crore in March 2019 up 114.21% from Rs. 35.95 crore in March 2018.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2018.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 63.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -36.38% over the last 12 months.