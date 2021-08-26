Meghmani Organi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 495.67 crore, up 68.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.67 crore in June 2021 up 68.45% from Rs. 294.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021 up 139.2% from Rs. 28.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.71 crore in June 2021 up 103.75% from Rs. 56.79 crore in June 2020.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2020.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 108.40 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.17% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.