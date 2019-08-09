Meghmani Organi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 451.32 crore, up 45.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.32 crore in June 2019 up 45.78% from Rs. 309.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.33 crore in June 2019 down 66.7% from Rs. 85.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.13 crore in June 2019 down 1.49% from Rs. 63.07 crore in June 2018.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2018.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 48.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -49.61% over the last 12 months.