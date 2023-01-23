 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Organi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore, down 13.36% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore in December 2022 down 13.36% from Rs. 639.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 67.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 103.72 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 105.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 553.84 655.19 639.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 553.84 655.19 639.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 322.05 460.01 427.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.34 4.12 3.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.98 -65.76 -45.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.18 27.31 27.65
Depreciation 15.83 16.07 14.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.90 144.69 148.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.55 68.75 62.53
Other Income 23.98 25.85 26.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.53 94.60 88.86
Interest 43.33 -2.84 -3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.20 97.44 92.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.20 97.44 92.20
Tax 8.28 24.01 24.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.93 73.43 67.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.93 73.43 67.95
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 2.89 2.67
Diluted EPS 0.70 2.89 2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 2.89 2.67
Diluted EPS 0.70 2.89 2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am