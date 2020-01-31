Meghmani Organi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 378.17 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.17 crore in December 2019 up 2.26% from Rs. 369.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2019 up 59.19% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.05 crore in December 2019 up 28.99% from Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2018.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2018.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 58.05 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 6.81% over the last 12 months.