Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 645.70 783.41 548.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 645.70 783.41 548.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 460.01 474.70 381.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.65 6.30 3.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -76.04 -45.60 -73.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.28 40.91 29.81 Depreciation 18.33 18.06 14.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 147.42 175.25 127.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.05 113.79 63.69 Other Income 25.85 37.61 14.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.90 151.40 78.67 Interest -2.80 9.44 -3.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.70 141.96 82.19 Exceptional Items -- -- 6.11 P/L Before Tax 88.70 141.96 88.31 Tax 22.55 32.90 23.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.15 109.06 65.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.15 109.06 65.26 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 66.15 109.06 65.26 Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.60 4.29 2.57 Diluted EPS 2.60 4.29 2.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.60 4.29 2.57 Diluted EPS 2.60 4.29 2.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited