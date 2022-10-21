 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 548.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in September 2022 up 1.37% from Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.23 crore in September 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 93.26 crore in September 2021.
Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021. Meghmani Organi shares closed at 118.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.
Meghmani Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations645.70783.41548.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations645.70783.41548.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials460.01474.70381.96
Purchase of Traded Goods6.656.303.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.04-45.60-73.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.2840.9129.81
Depreciation18.3318.0614.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.42175.25127.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.05113.7963.69
Other Income25.8537.6114.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.90151.4078.67
Interest-2.809.44-3.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.70141.9682.19
Exceptional Items----6.11
P/L Before Tax88.70141.9688.31
Tax22.5532.9023.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.15109.0665.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.15109.0665.26
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates66.15109.0665.26
Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.604.292.57
Diluted EPS2.604.292.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.604.292.57
Diluted EPS2.604.292.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.