Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.22 crore, up 28.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.22 crore in September 2021 up 28.48% from Rs. 426.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2021 down 0.45% from Rs. 65.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.26 crore in September 2021 down 9.01% from Rs. 102.50 crore in September 2020.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2020.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 111.35 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 52.53% over the last 12 months.