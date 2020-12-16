Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 625.63 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 625.63 crore in September 2020 up 17.51% from Rs. 532.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.15 crore in September 2020 down 16.77% from Rs. 97.49 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.04 crore in September 2020 up 35.82% from Rs. 128.14 crore in September 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2019.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 80.75 on December 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.74% returns over the last 6 months and 62.64% over the last 12 months.