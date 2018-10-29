Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 501.40 crore, Up 8.84% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are: Net Sales at Rs 501.40 crore in September 2018 Up 8.84% from Rs. 460.66 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.84 crore in September 2018 Up 22.44% from Rs. 44.79 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.93 crore in September 2018 Up 18.16% from Rs. 113.35 crore in September 2017. Meghmani Organi EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2017. Meghmani Organi shares closed at 47.05 on February 03, 2017 (NSE) and has given -52.09% returns over the last 6 months and -56.64% over the last 12 months. Meghmani Organics Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 501.40 476.48 460.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 501.40 476.48 460.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 271.94 243.22 244.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.80 25.40 6.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.97 -39.24 -3.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.16 21.53 21.38 Depreciation 24.49 24.29 23.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.69 101.58 90.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.30 99.70 79.23 Other Income 17.15 14.14 10.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.44 113.84 89.79 Interest 16.83 13.45 10.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.61 100.39 79.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 92.61 100.39 79.67 Tax 30.85 23.32 24.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.76 77.07 55.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.76 77.07 55.09 Minority Interest -6.92 -13.41 -10.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.84 63.66 44.79 Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:17 pm