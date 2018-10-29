Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 501.40 crore, Up 8.84% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 501.40 476.48 460.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 501.40 476.48 460.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 271.94 243.22 244.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.80 25.40 6.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.97 -39.24 -3.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.16 21.53 21.38 Depreciation 24.49 24.29 23.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.69 101.58 90.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.30 99.70 79.23 Other Income 17.15 14.14 10.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.44 113.84 89.79 Interest 16.83 13.45 10.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.61 100.39 79.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 92.61 100.39 79.67 Tax 30.85 23.32 24.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.76 77.07 55.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.76 77.07 55.09 Minority Interest -6.92 -13.41 -10.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.84 63.66 44.79 Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.16 2.50 1.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited