Meghmani Organi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 783.41 crore, up 57.27% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 783.41 crore in June 2022 up 57.27% from Rs. 498.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.06 crore in June 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 68.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.46 crore in June 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 116.39 crore in June 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 139.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.08% returns over the last 6 months

Meghmani Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 783.41 811.81 498.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 783.41 811.81 498.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 474.70 477.02 310.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.30 2.62 4.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.60 -1.61 -37.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.91 32.14 29.34
Depreciation 18.06 17.42 15.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.25 167.86 102.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.79 116.36 72.75
Other Income 37.61 26.60 28.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.40 142.96 101.08
Interest 9.44 6.80 9.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.96 136.16 91.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.96 136.16 91.62
Tax 32.90 33.95 23.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.06 102.21 68.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.06 102.21 68.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.06 102.21 68.57
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 4.02 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.29 4.02 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 4.02 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.29 4.02 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
