Meghmani Organi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 783.41 crore, up 57.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 783.41 crore in June 2022 up 57.27% from Rs. 498.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.06 crore in June 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 68.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.46 crore in June 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 116.39 crore in June 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 139.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.08% returns over the last 6 months