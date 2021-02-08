Meghmani Organi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 657.67 crore, up 25.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.67 crore in December 2020 up 25.94% from Rs. 522.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.34 crore in December 2020 up 45.64% from Rs. 47.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.45 crore in December 2020 up 45.06% from Rs. 112.68 crore in December 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 85.10 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.59% returns over the last 6 months and 47.10% over the last 12 months.