Meghmani Organi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 657.67 crore, up 25.94% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 657.67 crore in December 2020 up 25.94% from Rs. 522.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.34 crore in December 2020 up 45.64% from Rs. 47.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.45 crore in December 2020 up 45.06% from Rs. 112.68 crore in December 2019.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 85.10 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.59% returns over the last 6 months and 47.10% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations657.67625.63522.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations657.67625.63522.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials334.57329.64300.61
Purchase of Traded Goods8.225.6410.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.45-36.69-33.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.8243.4934.16
Depreciation33.9232.4422.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses119.40111.06105.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.19140.0582.33
Other Income4.341.567.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.53141.6090.31
Interest23.4311.5613.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.11130.0476.81
Exceptional Items6.50----
P/L Before Tax112.61130.0476.81
Tax33.3137.3720.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.3092.6756.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.3092.6756.70
Minority Interest-9.96-11.53-9.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.3481.1547.61
Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.733.191.87
Diluted EPS2.733.191.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.733.191.87
Diluted EPS2.733.191.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:11 pm

