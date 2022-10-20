Meghmani Finech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.53 crore, up 63.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.53 crore in September 2022 up 63.57% from Rs. 339.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.57 crore in September 2022 up 94.79% from Rs. 47.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.97 crore in September 2022 up 77.03% from Rs. 102.79 crore in September 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.31 in September 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,576.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 78.25% over the last 12 months.