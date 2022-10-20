 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Finech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.53 crore, up 63.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.53 crore in September 2022 up 63.57% from Rs. 339.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.57 crore in September 2022 up 94.79% from Rs. 47.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.97 crore in September 2022 up 77.03% from Rs. 102.79 crore in September 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.31 in September 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,576.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 78.25% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Finechem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 555.53 532.85 339.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 555.53 532.85 339.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 296.78 306.56 175.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.96 -57.49 9.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 22.83 15.58
Depreciation 25.95 22.04 21.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.13 73.49 38.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.35 165.42 78.80
Other Income 1.68 2.03 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.02 167.45 81.06
Interest 14.36 11.12 9.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.66 156.33 71.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.66 156.33 71.34
Tax 50.09 48.54 24.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.57 107.79 47.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.57 107.79 47.01
Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.04 25.94 11.31
Diluted EPS 22.04 25.94 11.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.04 25.94 11.31
Diluted EPS 22.04 25.94 11.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
