 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Meghmani Finech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 498.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in March 2023 down 22.49% from Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022.

Meghmani Finechem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 562.18 537.84 498.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 562.18 537.84 498.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 336.82 271.59 220.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.68 7.16 3.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.59 20.90 28.30
Depreciation 30.13 30.84 21.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.73 71.67 71.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.58 135.69 154.04
Other Income 4.54 -0.26 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.12 135.43 156.01
Interest 18.99 21.03 11.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.13 114.40 144.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.13 114.40 144.20
Tax 33.33 37.20 45.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.80 77.20 99.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.80 77.20 99.09
Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.48 18.58 23.85
Diluted EPS 18.48 18.58 23.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.48 18.58 23.85
Diluted EPS 18.48 18.58 23.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited