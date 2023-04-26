Meghmani Finech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 498.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in March 2023 down 22.49% from Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022.