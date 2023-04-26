English
    Meghmani Finech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 498.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in March 2023 down 22.49% from Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022.

    Meghmani Finech EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.85 in March 2022.

    Meghmani Finech shares closed at 990.65 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.46% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Finechem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations562.18537.84498.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations562.18537.84498.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.82271.59220.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.687.163.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5920.9028.30
    Depreciation30.1330.8421.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.7371.6771.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.58135.69154.04
    Other Income4.54-0.261.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.12135.43156.01
    Interest18.9921.0311.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.13114.40144.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.13114.40144.20
    Tax33.3337.2045.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.8077.2099.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.8077.2099.09
    Equity Share Capital41.5541.5541.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4818.5823.85
    Diluted EPS18.4818.5823.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4818.5823.85
    Diluted EPS18.4818.5823.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

