    Meghmani Finech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore, up 92.92% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore in March 2022 up 92.92% from Rs. 258.55 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022 up 202.43% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022 up 120.62% from Rs. 80.26 crore in March 2021.

    Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.89 in March 2021.

    Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,142.10 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months

    Meghmani Finechem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations498.80422.17258.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations498.80422.17258.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.75213.52122.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.46-6.58-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.3018.0314.78
    Depreciation21.0621.8121.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.1755.8444.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.04119.5559.11
    Other Income1.97-0.30-0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.01119.2659.08
    Interest11.8210.364.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.20108.9054.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax144.20108.9054.92
    Tax45.1139.1722.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.0969.7332.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.0969.7332.76
    Equity Share Capital41.5541.5541.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8516.787.89
    Diluted EPS23.8516.785.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8516.787.88
    Diluted EPS23.8516.785.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Finech #Meghmani Finechem #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:21 pm
