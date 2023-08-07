English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meghmani Finech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.89 crore, down 14.63% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.89 crore in June 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 532.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.68 crore in June 2023 down 70.61% from Rs. 107.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.72 crore in June 2023 down 48.96% from Rs. 189.49 crore in June 2022.

    Meghmani Finech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.94 in June 2022.

    Meghmani Finech shares closed at 950.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.67% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Finechem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.89562.18532.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.89562.18532.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.43336.82306.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.19-28.68-57.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8122.5922.83
    Depreciation30.8030.1322.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.6676.7373.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.39124.58165.42
    Other Income1.524.542.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.92129.12167.45
    Interest18.3318.9911.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.58110.13156.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.58110.13156.33
    Tax15.9033.3348.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6876.80107.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6876.80107.79
    Equity Share Capital41.5541.5541.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6218.4825.94
    Diluted EPS7.6218.4825.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6218.4825.94
    Diluted EPS7.6218.4825.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Finech #Meghmani Finechem #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!