Meghmani Finech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.89 crore, down 14.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.89 crore in June 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 532.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.68 crore in June 2023 down 70.61% from Rs. 107.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.72 crore in June 2023 down 48.96% from Rs. 189.49 crore in June 2022.

Meghmani Finech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.94 in June 2022.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 950.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.67% over the last 12 months.