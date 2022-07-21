Meghmani Finech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.85 crore, up 83.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.85 crore in June 2022 up 83.52% from Rs. 290.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.79 crore in June 2022 up 191.68% from Rs. 36.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.49 crore in June 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 92.66 crore in June 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 25.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in June 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,576.90 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.86% returns over the last 6 months