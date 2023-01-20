Meghmani Finech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 422.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.20 crore in December 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 69.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 141.07 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,143.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and 30.43% over the last 12 months.