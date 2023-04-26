Meghmani Finech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.18 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 498.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.73 crore in March 2023 down 22.56% from Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.20 crore in March 2023 down 10.09% from Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022.

Meghmani Finech EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.85 in March 2022.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 990.65 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.46% over the last 12 months.