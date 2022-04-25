Meghmani Finech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore, up 92.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore in March 2022 up 92.92% from Rs. 258.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022 up 202.43% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022 up 120.62% from Rs. 80.26 crore in March 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.89 in March 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,142.10 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months