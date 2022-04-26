 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Finech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore, up 92.92% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 498.80 crore in March 2022 up 92.92% from Rs. 258.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.09 crore in March 2022 up 202.43% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2022 up 120.62% from Rs. 80.26 crore in March 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.89 in March 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,142.10 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Meghmani Finechem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 498.80 422.17 258.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 498.80 422.17 258.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 220.75 213.52 122.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.46 -6.58 -3.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.30 18.03 14.78
Depreciation 21.06 21.81 21.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.17 55.84 44.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.04 119.55 59.11
Other Income 1.97 -0.30 -0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.01 119.26 59.08
Interest 11.82 10.36 4.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.20 108.90 54.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.20 108.90 54.92
Tax 45.11 39.17 22.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.09 69.73 32.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.09 69.73 32.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 99.09 69.73 32.76
Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.85 16.78 7.89
Diluted EPS 23.85 16.78 5.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.85 16.78 7.88
Diluted EPS 23.85 16.78 5.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
