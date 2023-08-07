Meghmani Finech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.89 crore, down 14.63% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 454.89 562.18 532.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 454.89 562.18 532.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 281.43 336.82 306.56 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.19 -28.68 -57.49 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.81 22.59 22.83 Depreciation 30.80 30.13 22.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 64.66 76.78 73.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.39 124.53 165.42 Other Income 1.52 4.54 2.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.92 129.07 167.45 Interest 18.33 18.99 11.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.58 110.08 156.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 47.58 110.08 156.33 Tax 15.90 33.33 48.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.68 76.75 107.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.68 76.75 107.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 -0.02 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.51 76.73 107.79 Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.58 18.47 25.94 Diluted EPS 7.58 18.47 25.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.58 18.47 25.94 Diluted EPS 7.58 18.47 25.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited