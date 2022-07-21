 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Finech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.85 crore, up 83.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.85 crore in June 2022 up 83.52% from Rs. 290.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.79 crore in June 2022 up 191.68% from Rs. 36.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.49 crore in June 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 92.66 crore in June 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 25.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in June 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,576.90 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.86% returns over the last 6 months

Meghmani Finechem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 532.85 498.80 290.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 532.85 498.80 290.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.56 220.75 149.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.49 3.46 -4.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.83 28.30 14.88
Depreciation 22.04 21.06 21.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.49 71.17 38.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.42 154.04 71.19
Other Income 2.03 1.97 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.45 156.01 71.36
Interest 11.12 11.82 12.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.33 144.20 58.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 156.33 144.20 58.98
Tax 48.54 45.11 22.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.79 99.09 36.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.79 99.09 36.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.79 99.09 36.96
Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.94 23.85 8.89
Diluted EPS 25.94 23.85 8.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.94 23.85 8.89
Diluted EPS 25.94 23.85 8.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
