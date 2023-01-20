 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Finech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 422.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.20 crore in December 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 69.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 141.07 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,143.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and 30.43% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Finechem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 537.84 555.53 422.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 537.84 555.53 422.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.59 296.78 213.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.16 -17.96 -6.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.90 20.29 18.03
Depreciation 30.84 25.95 21.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.67 76.13 55.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.69 154.35 119.55
Other Income -0.26 1.68 -0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.43 156.02 119.26
Interest 21.03 14.36 10.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.40 141.66 108.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.40 141.66 108.90
Tax 37.20 50.09 39.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.20 91.57 69.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.20 91.57 69.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.20 91.57 69.73
Equity Share Capital 41.55 41.55 41.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.58 22.04 16.78
Diluted EPS 18.58 22.04 16.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.58 22.04 16.78
Diluted EPS 18.58 22.04 16.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

