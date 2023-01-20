English
    Meghmani Finech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Finechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 537.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 422.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.20 crore in December 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 69.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 141.07 crore in December 2021.

    Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021.

    Meghmani Finech shares closed at 1,143.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and 30.43% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Finechem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations537.84555.53422.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations537.84555.53422.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials271.59296.78213.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.16-17.96-6.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9020.2918.03
    Depreciation30.8425.9521.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.6776.1355.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.69154.35119.55
    Other Income-0.261.68-0.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.43156.02119.26
    Interest21.0314.3610.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.40141.66108.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.40141.66108.90
    Tax37.2050.0939.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.2091.5769.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.2091.5769.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.2091.5769.73
    Equity Share Capital41.5541.5541.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5822.0416.78
    Diluted EPS18.5822.0416.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5822.0416.78
    Diluted EPS18.5822.0416.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Finech #Meghmani Finechem #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm