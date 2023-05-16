Megastar Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.14 crore, up 52.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.14 crore in March 2023 up 52.97% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2023 up 108.35% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2023 up 82.79% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2022.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 250.60 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 38.11% over the last 12 months.