Megastar Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore in June 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 58.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 up 40.74% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 27.01% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2022.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2022.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 286.05 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 69.21% over the last 12 months.