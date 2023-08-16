English
    Megastar Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megastar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.83 crore in June 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 58.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 up 40.74% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 27.01% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2022.

    Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2022.

    Megastar Foods shares closed at 286.05 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 69.21% over the last 12 months.

    Megastar Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.8380.1458.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.8380.1458.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.8454.9037.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.6914.2513.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.080.87-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.371.32
    Depreciation0.610.640.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.862.933.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.295.183.25
    Other Income0.840.340.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.145.523.25
    Interest1.550.721.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.594.791.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.594.791.89
    Tax0.621.260.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.973.531.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.973.531.40
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.973.971.40
    Diluted EPS1.973.971.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.973.971.40
    Diluted EPS1.973.971.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

