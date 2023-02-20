 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Megastar Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore, up 46.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megastar Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.8% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 211.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 143.49% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

Megastar Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.26 64.97 43.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.26 64.97 43.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.34 31.90 32.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.29 22.87 7.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 0.93 -1.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.40 1.37 2.02
Depreciation 0.52 0.51 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.21 3.19 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.93 4.19 2.21
Other Income 0.10 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.03 4.21 2.25
Interest 1.87 2.10 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.17 2.11 1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.17 2.11 1.62
Tax 0.92 0.67 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.24 1.44 1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.24 1.44 1.04
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 1.44 1.04
Diluted EPS 3.24 1.44 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 1.44 1.04
Diluted EPS 3.24 1.44 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
