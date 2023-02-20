Megastar Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore, up 46.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.8% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 211.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 143.49% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.