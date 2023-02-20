Megastar Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore, up 46.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.8% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 211.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 143.49% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 239.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.22% returns over the last 6 months and 92.19% over the last 12 months.