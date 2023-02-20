English
    Megastar Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore, up 46.8% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megastar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.8% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 211.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 143.49% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

    Megastar Foods shares closed at 239.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.22% returns over the last 6 months and 92.19% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.2664.9743.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.2664.9743.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.3431.9032.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.2922.877.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.420.93-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.372.02
    Depreciation0.520.510.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.213.190.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.934.192.21
    Other Income0.100.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.034.212.25
    Interest1.872.100.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.172.111.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.172.111.62
    Tax0.920.670.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.241.441.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.241.441.04
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.241.441.04
    Diluted EPS3.241.44--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.241.441.04
    Diluted EPS3.241.44--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am