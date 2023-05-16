Megastar Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.50 crore, up 118.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.50 crore in March 2023 up 118.56% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 up 129.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2023 up 99.12% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 250.60 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 38.11% over the last 12 months.