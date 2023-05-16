English
    Megastar Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.50 crore, up 118.56% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Megastar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.50 crore in March 2023 up 118.56% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 up 129.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2023 up 99.12% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

    Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

    Megastar Foods shares closed at 250.60 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 38.11% over the last 12 months.

    Megastar Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.5066.5752.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.5066.5752.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.3739.3430.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.2516.5214.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.87-0.420.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.401.59
    Depreciation0.640.520.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.943.222.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.076.002.71
    Other Income0.070.030.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.136.032.86
    Interest0.741.870.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.394.162.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.394.162.14
    Tax1.420.920.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.973.241.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.973.241.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.973.241.73
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.973.241.74
    Diluted EPS3.973.241.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.973.241.74
    Diluted EPS3.973.241.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 05:23 pm