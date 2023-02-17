Megastar Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.07% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 187.58% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 132.27% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.