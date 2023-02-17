English
    Megastar Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Megastar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.07% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 187.58% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 132.27% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.

    Megastar Foods shares closed at 241.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.53% returns over the last 6 months and 113.17% over the last 12 months.

    Megastar Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.5764.9743.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.5764.9743.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.3431.9032.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.5222.877.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.420.93-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.372.02
    Depreciation0.520.510.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.223.200.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.004.192.20
    Other Income0.030.070.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.034.262.38
    Interest1.872.100.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.162.161.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.162.161.75
    Tax0.920.710.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.241.451.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.241.451.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.241.451.13
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.241.451.13
    Diluted EPS3.241.45--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.241.451.13
    Diluted EPS3.241.45--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

