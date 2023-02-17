Megastar Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.57 crore in December 2022 up 52.07% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2022 up 187.58% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 132.27% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 241.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.53% returns over the last 6 months and 113.17% over the last 12 months.