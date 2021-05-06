MARKET NEWS

Megasoft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, down 40.16% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2021 down 40.16% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.

Megasoft shares closed at 13.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.93% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.

Megasoft
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3.983.946.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.983.946.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.120.19
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.352.131.55
Depreciation0.840.830.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.941.264.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.36-0.40-0.96
Other Income2.821.291.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.890.65
Interest0.650.690.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.20-0.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.180.20-0.15
Tax-0.100.09-0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.11-0.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.11-0.11
Equity Share Capital44.2744.2744.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Megasoft #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:29 pm

