Megasoft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, down 40.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2021 down 40.16% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.

Megasoft shares closed at 13.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.93% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.