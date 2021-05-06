Megasoft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, down 40.16% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Megasoft are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2021 down 40.16% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.
Megasoft shares closed at 13.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.93% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.
|Megasoft
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.98
|3.94
|6.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.98
|3.94
|6.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.12
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|2.13
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.83
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.94
|1.26
|4.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|-0.40
|-0.96
|Other Income
|2.82
|1.29
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.89
|0.65
|Interest
|0.65
|0.69
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.20
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.20
|-0.15
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.09
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.11
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.11
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|44.27
|44.27
|44.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited