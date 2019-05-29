Megasoft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore, up 137.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore in March 2019 up 137.35% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2019 up 8933.21% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2019 up 801.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2018.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Megasoft shares closed at 6.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.30% over the last 12 months.