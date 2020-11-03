Megasoft Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore in September 2020 up 24.94% from Rs. 12.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2020 up 540.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2020 down 4.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2019.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2019.

Megasoft shares closed at 7.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.