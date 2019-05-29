Megasoft Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in March 2019 up 18.43% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 98.06% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019 down 21.46% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2018.

Megasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2018.

Megasoft shares closed at 6.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.30% over the last 12 months.